Birmingham Airport evacuated after 'suspicious vehicle' reported - police on site

All passengers have been urged 'not to come to the airport' as police investigate the vehicle.

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “Birmingham Airport is currently being evacuated following a report of suspicious vehicle.

"This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

"West Midlands Police is currently dealing with an ongoing incident on-site.

"Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time.

"The airport’s social channels will be updated as and when the situation changes.

"For passengers with immediate flights this afternoon they should contact their airline and check the airport’s website for updates.”

On X, Birmingham Airport said: "West Midlands Police is currently on-site dealing with an incident. Airport operations are currently suspended.

"Passengers are advised to NOT come to the airport at this time. The airport’s social media channels will be updated as and when the situation changes."