Long-delayed Birmingham leisure spot ‘back on track’ as major update issue

The Perry Barr boxpark was set to open in 2022, with plans in place prior to the Commonwealth Games to use 14 shipping containers to screen sport.

Another 72 containers were due to be added after the Games had ended.

But the city council confirmed in July 2022 the plans had been delayed and would not be ready for the Games.

At the time, the authority said the decision to delay the scheme was made to “maximise the positive impacts for tenants and visitors”.

But nothing of substance appeared to then happen for more than two years with the site remaining unfinished and no workers at the site.

Steel Life Group, which is responsible for the delivery of the box park, said this month it was primed to move towards the next phase of construction, with phase one containers already in place .

It said that after unexpected delays, it was in “final negotiations” with a host of local firms bidding to support the project.

Steel Life Group said contractors were being appointed to start remedial works to the containers, ensuring the units were prepared for the installation of “glazing and scheme fit outs”.

According to the project’s website, phase one features 12 units and will be available for occupation “shortly”.

Steel Life said it was already receiving interest to occupy those units, ranging from food and drink outlets through to businesses.

The website said: “The Commonwealth Games were an outstanding success and with the European Championships in the Calendar for 20262, Steel Life intends to be a social hub for both locals and visitors.”

Chris Lewis, the lead director for Steel Life Group, said he was looking to build on the “demand for space”, with phase two proposed to follow completion of the first.

“The Commonwealth Games were an outstanding success not only for the region but especially for Perry Barr,” he said.

“With the neighbouring residential village getting ready to welcome its first residents, we know Steel Life Park will provide a unique social hub for Perry Barr and its residents.”

In 2022, a council spokesperson said the later opening would “more closely align with the start of the occupation of the new housing”.

“This was never simply about use during the summer of 2022, and there are plenty of other great attractions in Perry Barr and the wider city for people to enjoy until the site opens,” they added.

At the time, the council said the opening of the site had been deferred until later in the year.

There have recently been questions over whether the Commonwealth Games left a positive legacy yet for Perry Barr but the council’s administration has argued the area has been transformed.

Councillor Sharon Thompson, deputy leader at the council, recently said: “The investment in Perry Barr has brought massive benefits locally with upgraded public transport links, the stunning redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium and [the residential scheme deal] will deliver better housing choices for local people.”

Council leader John Cotton said Perry Barr had been “utterly transformed” and pointed to the railway station, Alexander Stadium and the new secondary school and sixth form.