Birmingham youth can have hope for future despite fears over city council cuts - mayor

The Mayor visited the Glasswater Locks construction site this week to discuss his flagship youth plan and efforts to tackle unemployment – but in Brum, concerns for future generations have intensified.

Libraries and the youth service, both valued by young people and families, are two of the more high-profile services impacted by the financial crisis that engulfed Labour-run Birmingham City Council.

The Save Birmingham Youth Service campaign group said recently that new proposals could see the loss of 44 jobs – leaving just 23 staff serving the city’s children and young people.

Meanwhile the council’s recommended proposals for the library service, a beloved resource for many parents, have attracted anger and despair from across the city in recent weeks.

During his visit, Labour’s Mr Parker was asked if young people in Birmingham could still have optimism for the future despite concerns over the future of such services.

“I do,” he responded. “We’re making great progress on the skills agenda here and I’ll be talking to [Liz Kendall, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions] about further devolution of support for employment and careers.”

“Earlier interventions will make a big difference so we can help more people,” he continued. “We’re also making big efforts to grow and develop our economy.

“With the support of government, we’ve got three investment zones across the region – they’re going to attract £5 billion worth of investment and create 30,000 jobs.”

“I want those jobs to go to young people training and learning in this region today,” he added. “So there’s lots of hope, we’ve turned a corner but there’s also a lot of work to do.”

Earlier this summer Mr Parker launched his flagship youth employment plan with ambitions of working with businesses to open up 20,000 work experience placements, training opportunities and apprenticeships training.

Ms Kendall, who attended the visit to Birmingham’s Learning Quarter on Tuesday, was also optimistic that the government could make a difference to the lives of young people in Brum.

“Businesses and people have a big role but government can help change things,” she said. “[Labour] is into real practical steps – proper apprenticeships for young people; building 1.5 million new homes; a plan to get Britain working again; a plan to overhaul our job centres.

“I don’t believe it’ll change overnight. Richard knows Birmingham and the West Midlands – together we can make a change”.

Mr Parker added the priorities of the Labour city council, Labour mayor and Labour government were aligned.

“I have to work with several council leaders across the West Midlands and we discuss the most important issues affecting the region,” he said. “Every one of those councils wants to make youth unemployment a number one priority.”

The financial woes at Birmingham City Council (BCC)

A review of the city council’s youth service was launched earlier this year after the local authority struggled with financial woes and passed through an unprecedented budget in March.

The council has faced Birmingham-specific issues, such as an equal pay fiasco and the disastrous implementation of a new IT and finance system, while other factors such as the rising demand for services and funding cuts have also been highlighted.

Sue Harrison, strategic director for children and families, confirmed recently that consultation has commenced on a “redesign” of the youth service.

She continued that it’s aimed at creating a “service model that is sustainable and provides a consistent approach to youth services across the city that is more aligned with other services working with young people”.

“We appreciate that any meeting where staff reductions are proposed can be difficult for staff,” she added. “We have signposted support from managers as well as the council’s Employee Assistance Programme, for those who wish to take it up.

“Every member of staff will be invited to a one-to-one discussion as part of the consultation process.”

The fate of youth centres across the city remains uncertain at this stage.

Meanwhile Councillor Saima Suleman, the council’s cabinet member for digital, culture, heritage and tourism, said its recommended proposals could provide 28 building-based libraries funded by BCC including a community library hub in each constituency.

“There is also potential for up to 34 Library based buildings with the inclusion of partner-led libraries,” she said.

“Crucially, in our community library hubs we will offer people the support that they need.”

The financial crisis has meant the blame game has been played in recent months, with council leader John Cotton pointing to“14 years of neglect from the previous Tory government” while Conservative politicians have highlighted the mistakes made by the council’s Labour administration.