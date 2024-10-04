Andy Street honoured to take up role as chair of Birmingham theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Andy Street has been appointed as the new chair of the board of Birmingham Repertory Theatre, a role he said was a huge honour due to being a vocal advocate for arts and culture in the city and in an area he was a huge believer in.

He said: "Arts and culture are mission critical to the success and the story of Birmingham, and The Rep is right at the heart of that.

“But whilst the theatre has a strong reputation locally, I believe we could be doing much more nationally and perhaps indeed internationally.

"Working with Rachael, her team, and the rest of the board, I intend to help make The Rep the best regional theatre in Europe.

“With my next career move potentially taking me into a national position, I was determined to keep strong ties to Birmingham, and I couldn’t have wished for a better way to do that than by chairing The Rep.

"I cannot wait to officially get started.”

Mr Street brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as Mayor for seven years, during which time he helped to establish the West Midlands Combined Authority and oversee a huge influx of public and private investment into the region.

Former West Midlands Mayor Andy Street will take on the role of chair of Birmingham Rep from the start of November. He is pictured outside the Rep with deputy artistic director Madeleine Kludje and chief executive Rachael Thomas. Photo: Kris Askey

Prior to that, he was managing director of John Lewis, guiding the employee-owned business to one of the most successful spells in its history, culminating in the department store chain being named the most trusted brand in Britain.

In Birmingham, Mr Street served as chair of the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership from 2011 to 2016, helping to establish Britain’s most successful enterprise zone in Birmingham city centre, and has also served as Vice-Chair of Performances Birmingham.

Rachael Thomas, chief executive of The Rep, said: “We’re delighted that Andy Street is joining The Rep as the next Chair of the Board of Trustees.

"Andy’s passion for Birmingham and culture is well known: he lives in the city and as Mayor was a tireless advocate for the cultural sector, recognising the benefits a vibrant sector brings to the region.

“Over the years he’s also been a regular visitor to The Rep and knows our work well, seeing work across all three of our stages, from large scale theatre productions in The House to one man shows in The Door.

“Together with the whole team here, I look forward to working with Andy to ensure that The Rep continues to be recognised as one of the most dynamic and exciting producing theatres in the country.”

Andy Street formally takes up his role as Chair of the Board on November 1.