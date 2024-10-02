British nationals set to fly into Birmingham from Lebanon on special flight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A specially chartered flight from Beirut is set to bring people fleeing the Lebanese capital to Birmingham during Wednesday evening.

It comes after Israel stepped up its aerial assault of Beirut in the past week, targeting densely populated areas in the city's south that it said was home to Hezbollah leaders and military equipment.

As of last week, there were thought to be between 4,000 and 6,000 UK nationals, including dependants, in Lebanon and the chartered flight leaving Beirut on Wednesday will only be able to take a fraction of them.

Britons fleeing Lebanon were also set to board a UK Government-chartered flight to safety on Wednesday, at a cost of £350 a seat.

A separate scheduled Middle East Airlines service to Heathrow also departed Beirut's airport.

Britons in Lebanon have been advised to register their presence with officials on the government's website.