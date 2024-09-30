West Midlands shoppers given opportunity to become Aldi superfan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The supermarket chain is inviting people to apply to get their hands on Aldi’s first-ever Superfan Card, which is a way of celebrating its most loyal customer by offering them a chance to have a year’s groceries covered by the supermarket.

Aldi lovers in the West Midlands can apply for the Superfan Card by explaining why they deserve to be the winner in no more than 250 words.

Judges at Aldi will carefully review all submissions to select the final winner, who will be the only person in the UK to hold this exclusive card.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi, said: “We know how passionate customers in the West Midlands are about Aldi, and we wanted to find a way to give something truly special back to Aldi’s biggest fan.

“We can’t wait to see the creativity and enthusiasm in the entries.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we’re thrilled to be launching it.”

A spokesman for Aldi said: "According to the Office for National Statistics, the average UK household now spends approximately £4,124 on groceries annually.

Aldi will be releasing its Superfan Card in stores as away of celebrating its most loyal customer

"Although Aldi is the UK’s cheapest supermarket, meaning its customers spend less on groceries, it also offers a host of seasonal Specialbuys in the fan-favourite middle aisle.

"That's why Aldi’s Superfan Card will be worth £5,000 to ensure the winner can bag not just the essentials, but the exciting extras too, whether that's an air-fryer, a new skincare routine, or a classic inflatable kayak."

To enter, candidates must be aged 18 or over and need to create a short application of no more than 250 words explaining why they are Aldi’s biggest superfan and deserve to win a year’s worth of free shopping.

Applications must then be sent by email to aldicompetitions@citypress.co.uk, along with their name, age and where they are from and the deadline for applications is October 31.

To find out more and for full terms and conditions, go to Aldi Superfan Car.