Trams passengers warned of delays in West Midlands due to 'technical issues'

West Midlands Metro posted on X this morning that trams were operating between Wolverhampton Station and Library only due to 'technical issues'.

It said: "Trams are operating between Wolverhampton Station & Library Only.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused this is due to a technical issue, We are operating with some delays this morning."