Trams passengers warned of delays in West Midlands due to 'technical issues'
Tram passengers are being warned of delays in the West Midlands this morning.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Midlands Metro posted on X this morning that trams were operating between Wolverhampton Station and Library only due to 'technical issues'.
It said: "Trams are operating between Wolverhampton Station & Library Only.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused this is due to a technical issue, We are operating with some delays this morning."