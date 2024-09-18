Two charged after drugs, weapons, cash and mobile phone seized

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hussain Ahmed, 21, and Jamal Khan, 25, both from Birmingham, are due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday, charged with a list of drug-related offences.

Both men were arrested after officers stopped a taxi with two passengers on Anker Drive, Tamworth, shortly after 1.40pm on Tuesday.

They seized cash, mobile phones and a bank card from the men, with officers later searching an address in Tamworth and Birmingham, finding cash, several weapons including a zombie knife and an air pistol, ammunition, crack cocaine, suspected heroin, cannabis, scales and a mobile phone and SIM cards.

Both men were charged with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possessing a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possessing criminal property.

Khan was also later charged with possession of cannabis.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are tackling major and organised crime and protecting those who are at risk of exploitation by criminals through Operation Target.

"Work continues to proactively target the groups responsible for these crimes, including county lines, drug distribution, illegal firearms and sexual exploitation."