Teenager arrested after attempting to steal car on Birmingham street

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by officers from West Midlands Police after being spotted attempting to steal a vehicle from a house on Corfe Close in Birmingham.

After being spotted, he attempted to flee the scene, but was caught and detained and remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

"A 17-year-old boy was arrested following an attempt to steal a vehicle from an address in Corfe Close, Birmingham.

"However, officers spotted him, and after a short footchase, he was detained.

"He remains in custody for questioning."