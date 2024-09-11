Teenager arrested after attempting to steal car on Birmingham street
A teenager was arrested after being caught attempting to steal a car.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by officers from West Midlands Police after being spotted attempting to steal a vehicle from a house on Corfe Close in Birmingham.
After being spotted, he attempted to flee the scene, but was caught and detained and remains in custody for questioning.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
"A 17-year-old boy was arrested following an attempt to steal a vehicle from an address in Corfe Close, Birmingham.
"However, officers spotted him, and after a short footchase, he was detained.
"He remains in custody for questioning."