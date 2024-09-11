Appeal launched after conductor assaulted on West Midlands tram

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

British Transport Police have released an image of a man it wants to speak following the incident, which happened on July 20 just before 11pm and saw the conductor of a tram travelling between Brindley Place and Five Ways repeatedly punched in the face.

Officers said the man in the image may have information that can help with the investigation and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police are today issuing an image following an assault on a tram conductor.

"The incident happened shortly before 11pm on Saturday, July 20 when the conductor of a West Midlands Metro tram travelling along Broad Street between Brindley Place and Five Ways was repeatedly punched in the face.

Do you recognise this man? Photo: British Transport Police

"Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 884 of 20 July.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."