Teenager arrested after guns found in Birmingham house

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in the Witton area in Birmingham on Monday evening after police uncovered two guns.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms and taken into custody and has since been charged with two offences of possessing a firearm without a certificate.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The arrest comes as part of Operation Target, a police operation against a range of serious and organised crime offences, with officers using ocal intelligence, seize goods, carry out warrants and target offenders as part of Op Target’s ongoing crackdown against serious and organised crime.

