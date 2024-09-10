Police trying to trace five men in connection with attempted robbery in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An image has been released by West Midlands Police to ask for help identifying the five men, who it said it wanted to speak to in connection with the incident on Collingwood Drive in Birmingham on July 19.

It saw a group of men approach a teenage boy in a shop and threaten him while asking for his phone and watch and, when he refused, they left the shop, with one returning to further threaten him before he left the shop.

West Midlands Police have released this image of the men it wants to speak to. Photo: West Midlands Police

The force said that it was releasing the images as, despite extensive enquiries, it had not been able to identify the five men and was asking for help from the public.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise any of these five men?

"We would like to speak to them in connection with an attempted robbery on Collingwood Drive, Birmingham.

"The incident took place on 19 July at around 4pm and although we have made extensive enquires we haven’t been able to identify these five men and need the public’s help to do so.

"A teenage boy was in a shop when he was threatened by a group who approached him asking for his phone and watch.

"When he said no, they left the shop and one returned and threatened the boy. The suspect then left the shop.

"We realise the images are not clear but if you do recognise any of those involved please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/684601/24."