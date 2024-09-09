Police appeal after man suffers broken jaw in city centre brawl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police are asking for help in locating a man they wish to talk to following a brawl in Popworld, in Birmingham City Centre early on Monday morning.

During the brawl, two men were punched by another man, with one of the men, aged in his 40s, being knocked unconscious and left with a broken jaw.

Another man, aged in his 20s, also sustained wounds to his face from the incident.

Do you know this man? Police wish to talk to him following a brawl in Birmingham

The incident took place at around 1.45am, with West Midlands Police asking anyone with information to contact them directly.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man after two other men were punched at a club in Birmingham city centre.

"One man in his 40s was temporarily knocked unconscious and left with a broken jaw, while the other, in his 20s, sustained a facial wound.

"It happened in Popworld, Broad Street, at around 1.45am on 9 June."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log 20/567198/24 or 20/567347/24.