Dozens of historic sites in Black Country to fling open doors for Heritage Open Days

Established in 1994, Heritage Open Days is England's contribution to the European Heritage Days and has since grown into the country's largest community heritage festival.

To celebrate the country's largest festival of culture and history, dozens of museums and historic properties in the region are throwing open their doors to visitors.

Running from September 6 to 15, it's your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences, all of which are completely free to explore.

Some events do require booking through their organisers, with contact information provided online at: heritageopendays.org.uk

Without further ado, here's what's going on in Wolverhampton and the Black Country for Heritage Open Days 2024:

Wolverhampton

Moseley Old Hall

When: Saturday, September 7

Where: Moseley Old Hall Ln, Featherstone, Wolverhampton WV10 7HY

The National Trust site is offering free entry to all for one day only. There will be traditional lawn games to take part in, arts and crafts all weekend and 17th century characters roaming the grounds.

More information can be found at www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Wightwick Manor

When: September 14 -15, 11am - 5pm

Where: Wightwick Bank, Wolverhampton WV6 8EE

The manor and gardens will be offering free admission for the weekend with special exhibitions, music, and games.

More information can be found at www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Sandwell

Oak House Museum

When: September 8, 11am - 2pm, September 10, 12pm - 2pm

Where: Oak House Museum, 190 Oak Road, West Bromwich, West Midlands, B70 8HJ

The museum will be holding guided tours and a step back in time to the 1600s.

Pre-booking not required.

Bromwich Hall

When: September 14 - 15, 11am - 4pm

Where: Bromwich Hall Museum, West Bromwich Manor House, Hall Green Road, West Bromwich, B71 2EA

Bromwich Hall Museum will be hosting two days of free events including comedy shows, quizzes, crafts, trails and demonstrations by Buckingham's Retinue Living History Group.

Pre-booking not required

Sandwell Archives

When: September 11, 10am - 4pm