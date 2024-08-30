Police teams on 'high alert' amid reports of 'street racing' event tonight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers have warned of 'severe penalties' for those who attend a planned illegal street event rumoured to be taking place in Birmingham on Friday night.

The alert comes as West Midlands Police issued a reminder of its zero-policy approach to illegal street racing in the West Midlands, saying that officers have the 'necessary equipment and powers' to stop racers in their tracks.

Officers have already made 34 arrests of people on suspicion of breaching an injunction, and they have also given out 380 tickets to people for driving carelessly, having illegal window tints, or having illegal number plates.

Detective Constable Mark Campbell said: "We're committed to making our roads safer for everyone. Officers will be out in force over the weekend to crack down on street racing and car cruising.

"We've had success in identifying and stopping dangerous drivers, and we'll continue to use advanced technology and surveillance to catch offenders. Our priority is ensuring that our roads are safe for all."

The warning comes as one man was successfully sentenced for dangerous driving, receiving a 12-week suspended prison sentence and a two-year ban from driving after being caught racing on the A38 Sutton Coldfield bypass.

Mohammed Aadam, 21, from Handsworth, was recorded by officers in an unmarked vehicle on July 6, with officers recording him driving dangerously and putting others at risk.

Regarding the illegal racing event, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Street racing is extremely dangerous. These types of meet-up events put everyone in danger - pedestrians, spectators, other drivers, and even racers themselves.

"Cars are deadly weapons. One wrong move, one loss of control, and people could get seriously hurt or even killed. It's just not worth the risk."