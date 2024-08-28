Update on divisive plans to cut speed limits in city from 40mph to 30mph in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The council launched a consultation on proposals to review all of its existing 40mph speed limits last year, saying they had been driven by concerns over “anti-social and dangerous driver behaviour”.

It added that the scheme aims to improve road safety and encourage active travel such as walking and cycling.

However, 949 of the people who responded were opposed to the 30mph speed limit (around 56.7 per cent) while 635 said they supported it (around 37.9 per cent).

Another 90 respondents said they were neutral towards the proposals.