Police issue update after four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following city stabbing

Police rushed to the incident on Dudley Road, at its junction with Bellefield Road, Birmingham, shortly before 1.30am on Saturday.

A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with a "slash injury".

West Midlands Police said he remained there in a stable condition last night.

Three men aged 34, 29 and 26 and a 22-year-old woman were all arrested after the attack.

West Midlands Police said the 34-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, while the woman and man, aged 26, have been released and will face no further action.

The 29-year-old man arrested has been charged with unrelated offences.

Detectives believe it was an 'isolated incident' and have been examining a video circulating on social media which was filmed at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.

"We are aware of social media reports that he was with a baby in a pushchair at the time, but this not true. He was pushing a trolley of belongings.

"We’re aware of video circulating on social media showing the incident, and it is being examined as part of our enquiry.

"At this stage, detectives are not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation and it is believed to be an isolated incident."