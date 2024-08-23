More dogs seized after man found dead in garden after suspected mauling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Midlands Police were able to track down and detain the two dogs on grassland off Merritts Hill in Rubery, Birmingham, at around 9.30am on Friday, with the dogs taken to kennels for further assessment and tests to confirm their breed.

The seizure of the dogs follows an incident on Hereford Close in Rubery on Wednesday morning where a man was found dead in the garden of a house. A post mortem revealed he had died from injuries consistent with being bitten by a dog.

West Midlands Police had issued an appeal for help locating the dogs after reports of a number of dogs being loose, with some dogs being seized from the house on Wednesday.

The force said that it didn't believe that any more dogs were outstanding and offered its thoughts to the family of the man and thanks for the public for its help and information.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've seized two dogs which were being sought following the death of a man in Rubery this week.

"We received information from the public which helped us track them down to grass land off Merritts Hill at just after 9.30am today.

"They were detained by specialist dog handlers and have been taken into kennels to undergo further assessment. Tests will be carried out to confirm their breed and this is expected to be concluded next week.

The incident occurred at a house on Hereford Close. Photo: Google Street Map

"We issued an appeal to help us locate the dogs as we believe they may have been involved in an incident where a man died in Hereford Close on Wednesday morning.

"We responded to reports of a number of dogs being loose.

"When we arrived a 33-year-old man was found dead in the back garden of where the dogs are believed to have come from.

"We seized some dogs from the address and we don't believe there are any outstanding now.

"A post mortem has revealed the man died as a result of injuries consistent of being bitten by a dog. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this devastating time.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 1149 of 22/8/24.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their help and information."