Have you seen these men? Police issue appeal after Handsworth burglaries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident occurred on Friday, June 14 between 5-6pm.

The three men who are wanted for questioning by the police

If you recognise them, you can get in touch with Live Chat on the police website, or call 101 quoting crime reference number 20/585288/24.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.