Express & Star
Close

Have you seen these men? Police issue appeal after Handsworth burglaries

West Midlands Police have issued a picture of three men they want to speak to in connection with two burglaries and an attempted burglary that took place in Handsworth.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred on Friday, June 14 between 5-6pm.

The three men who are wanted for questioning by the police

If you recognise them, you can get in touch with Live Chat on the police website, or call 101 quoting crime reference number 20/585288/24.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular