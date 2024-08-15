Have you seen these men? Police issue appeal after Handsworth burglaries
West Midlands Police have issued a picture of three men they want to speak to in connection with two burglaries and an attempted burglary that took place in Handsworth.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred on Friday, June 14 between 5-6pm.
If you recognise them, you can get in touch with Live Chat on the police website, or call 101 quoting crime reference number 20/585288/24.
Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.