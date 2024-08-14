Police appeal for help finding suspects responsible for violent disorder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police said it has made around a dozen arrests for charges including violence, possessing weapons and online threats and has taken swift action to detain and charge suspects as it seeks to stop those who cause harm, fear and distress to others.

Among the arrests made were a man in Northfield found with weapons, another man who threw a glass at a police officer in Solihull and two men who were found to have made threatening videos online which appeared to promote violence.

The force is also working to find people responsible for acts of violence and disorder in Bordesley Green on Monday, August 5 and has released images of people it said it wants to identify.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our message is clear: we will not tolerate disorder in our towns and cities or those who use social media to encourage criminal acts.

"We did sadly see some disorder in Bordesley Green last Monday evening which led to a man being assaulted, damage caused to a pub and also a vehicle.

The incident in Bordesley Green included a man being assaulted, damage caused to a pub and also a vehicle. Photo: West Midlands Police

"We have dedicated officers working on this investigation and we've already arrested five people on suspicion of violent disorder, and charged another man with possession of a weapon.

"We continue to review all available material and are now issuing images of other suspects we're looking to identify, as what occurred was unacceptable and can never be condoned.

"To view the images of the people we want to identify please flickr.com/photos/westmidlandspolice/albums/72177720319537689/.

"We're hoping you may recognise them, or distinctive clothing they were wearing, which will help us to find them.

West Midlands Police have released the images to ask for help with identifying the men responsible. Photo: West Midlands Police

"We've created an online portal where people can send in any information, or footage they have here at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ24C03-PO2.

"If you know who any of them are, you can also contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101.

"Your information could be crucial in helping bring offenders to justice and put behind bars."