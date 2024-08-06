Incidents reported, but no protests or clashes in city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

There was a heightened police presence in the city on Monday night following days of rioting and protests across the country and a large number of people gathered in Bordesley, as well as rumours being circulated on social media of a potential far-right protest in the city.

However, West Midlands Police have confirmed that the protest did not take place and that while a large group did gather in Bordesley, no clashes with members of opposing groups were reported.

Officers were kept busy with sporadic incidents, which included reports of assault, criminal damage of a pub on Stoney Lane, a car having its windows smashed on Alcombe Grove in Stechford and another car having its tyres damaged on Belchers Lane in Bordesley Green.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A large number of people did gather in Bordesley tonight (Mon) but there were no clashes with members of opposing groups.

"We were aware of rumours which circulated on social media with regards to a potential far-right protest taking place in Birmingham today (Mon). We can confirm this did not take place.

"A large number of people did gather in Bordesley tonight (Mon) but there were no clashes with members of opposing groups.

"No arrests have been made at this stage but there were sporadic incidents and we are investigating reports of an assault, incidents of criminal damage to a pub on Stoney Lane, a car which had its windows smashed on Alcombe Grove, Stechford and further criminal damage to a vehicle which had its tyres damaged on Belchers Lane, Bordesley Green.

"We are also investigating reports of a man who was in possession of an offensive weapon.

"We are investigating all incidents reported and we will work hard to identify and arrest those responsible."

Chief Superintendent Richard North, commander at Birmingham LPA said: “Fortunately, rumours of the significant protest activity in the city didn’t materialise.

"There were several sporadic incidents of criminality during the evening and we will work hard to arrest those responsible.

“We want to reassure you that anyone participating in any criminality on our streets will be dealt with robustly.

"You will continue to see an increased police presence on our streets over the coming days to offer reassurance to our communities.”