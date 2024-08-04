Renewed appeal to help find man who went missing without a trace 43 years ago

Douglas Mortimer was reported missing by his family in December 1981, aged 44 – he would now be 87 – and they are asking for anyone who may have information in relation to his disappearance to come forward.

Douglas was approximately 5ft 8ins tall, had a medium build, short grey hair and blue eyes. He worked on the Waterboard and in Ladywood Social Club.

He went missing from his address on December 3, 1981, and was last seen in Ladywood.

He was supposed to be meeting friends at Ladywood Social Club in the evening of December 3 but didn't turn up.

Doug Mortimer who went missing in 1981 - His family and the police have renewed an appeal for information on him,

No trace of Douglas has ever been found, but police are hoping a renewed appeal will help jog people's memories who lived in the area at the time.

West Midlands Police has described his disappearance as one of its 'longest-running missing person cases'.

If you remember any piece of detail, no matter how small, you can contact the Missing Persons Investigation Unit on 0121 626 7003.