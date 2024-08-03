Third man jailed for murdering young father shot dead by his car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Akeem Lawrence will serve at least 35 years behind bars after he was found to be instrumental in the murder of Murtaza Nazir.

The 26-year-old was shot in a meticulously planned killing in Birmingham.

Mr Nazir was driving a Black Mitsubishi Shogun alone on a Friday evening in August 2020 when he got out and parked up in Bagshaw Road, Stechford.

The father of one was approached by a driver and gunman inside two other vehicles displaying cloned number plates.

The cars, a white Dacia Duster and a grey Seat Leon, had been driving around the area for about half an hour before they arrived at speed and suddenly stopped next to the victim.

One person from the back of each vehicle got out and from different angles each carrying a handgun, fired a total of 10 bullets at Mr Nazir whilst their accomplices kept the engines running.

The two gunmen got back in the cars and sped off, leaving their victim dying in the street. All four people were at the scene for no more than 30 seconds.

After an extensive investigation, in April 2021 Tahir Zaman and Shamrez Khan were convicted and sentenced for Mr Nazir’s murder and jailed for life with a minimum term behind bars of 25 years.

Jailed: Akeem Lawrence

After further CCTV evidence and mobile phone data were secured by investigators, Lawrence, aged 30, was also charged with murder and conspiring to possess a firearm.

He denied the charges at Birmingham Crown Court, but a jury found him guilty of both.

Lawrence of Clipson Road, Birmingham was sentenced yesterday to life, with a minimum term of 35 years.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, who led the four-year investigation, said: “It is only right and proper that Lawrence has also been convicted of the murder of Mr Nazir, a much-loved family man who at the time had a 10-month-old son.

Murdered: Murtaza Nazir

“Our investigations have been complex and thorough, spanning many, many months, but it has resulted in another of the men involved in this callous killing being brought to justice.

“We always strive to do all we can to pursue all those involved in a crime and we are always open to new information that can assist in our enquiries.

“It is never too late to come forward and tell us what you know. So, despite this successful conviction, I would ask again for anyone who is yet to pass on what they know about all those involved in Mr Nazir’s murder, to talk to us.”

If you can help, call us on 101, or message us via Live Chat on our website. To remain anonymous, speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.