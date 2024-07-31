Man charged with attempted murder after car hits pedestrians in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Glen Picard appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident which happened on Saturday in Handsworth Wood.

It saw a teenage boy and girl suffer severe cuts and bruises and a 20-year-old woman suffered a broken leg after a Nissan Qashqai mounted the pavement on Burton Wood Drive and struck the three pedestrians.

It has not yet been reported what has happened at court with the 50-year-old, of Yatesbury Avenue in Castle Vale.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A Birmingham man is appearing at court charged with attempted murder after three pedestrians were injured in Handsworth at the weekend.

"Glen Picard, aged 50, was arrested yesterday and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today (31 July).

"A Nissan Qashqai mounted the pavement in Burton Wood Drive, Handsworth Wood, on Saturday just before 2.30pm and struck a teenage boy and girl causing severe cuts and bruising, and leaving a 20-year-old woman with a broken leg.

"Our enquiries are continuing and anyone who saw what happened or has any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting crime reference 20/708072/24.

"Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."