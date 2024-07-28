Cannabis plants worth £1 million seized by police following raids

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from police teams in Birmingham carried out warrants at properties during the week, with a drug den and a large cannabis factory uncovered, people arrested on drug offences and more than 1,000 cannabis plants seized.

The first raid saw officers from the Bartley Green Neighbourhood Team raid a house on Sandon Road in Harborne on Thursday and discover cannabis plants across the house, as well as electricity being illegally bypassed.

On Friday, officers from the Birmingham Priority Crime Team carried out a warrant in Cato Street North in Nechells and discovered a large cannabis factory across 11 rooms.

Two men aged in their 40s and 30s were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and have been bailed while enquiries continue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have seized over 1,000 cannabis plants worth over a £1 million in street deals in Birmingham this week.

A large cannabis factory set-up in 11 makeshift rooms was found on Cato Street North in Nechells. Photo: West Midlands Police

"Cannabis farms can have a devastating impact on the surrounding neighbourhoods.

"The danger of bypassing electricity can lead to catastrophic house fires and the associated crime linked to cannabis farms has a knock-on effect on the area.

"We continue to carry out warrants and build intelligence on cannabis growing across the West Midlands, as well as securing closure orders against properties where crime and anti-social behaviour happens.

"If you are concerned this kind of activity is happening where you live, call us on 101 or use Live Chat.

"Alternatively, you can report crime anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."