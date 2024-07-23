Man charged after 19-year-old stabbed in back and chest at house

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The teenage victim was allegedly attacked at a house on Ingoldsby Road in Northfield just before 9pm on Sunday and needed hospital treatment for stab wounds to his back and chest.

Police arrested 21-year-old Yasinur Jalal, who has now been charged with wounding with intent.

Jalal, of Overbury Road in Northfield, was set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man has been charged following a stabbing in Birmingham on Sunday, July 21.

"We arrested a 21-year-old man after another man was stabbed at a property in Ingoldsby Road in Northfield, just before 9pm on Sunday.

"Yasinur Jalal, 21, of Overbury Road in Northfield, was charged with wounding with intent and is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

"The victim, a 19-year-old, was taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds to his back and chest, which fortunately are not life-threatening or life-changing."