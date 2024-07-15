Jailed: County lines drugs dealers who posed for photos with their money

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Members of the "Jay" line, which supplied cocaine and cannabis across Birmingham and Warwickshire, were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, July 12 following their convictions earlier this year.

Shamraz and Amrez Alam, both of School Road, Hall Green, who ran the Jay line, have been jailed for 17 and a half years each for their involvement, pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

They both took over the line from Shakeel Khan and Mohammed Asim.

Khan, 29, was jailed in April 2023 for 10 years, while Asim, 30, of Ferndale Road, Birmingham, was given a 12-month suspended sentence and 50 hours community service after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Amrez Alam, Mudasser Hussain, Mohammed Asim and Waqar Ali will all spend time in prison after being found guilty. Photo: West Midlands Police

Mudasser Hussain, of Oakfield Road, Birmingham, who packaged up and moved the drugs, was jailed for four years and three months, while Waqar Ali, also of Oakfield Road, was handed a 14-month suspended sentence for his role in the supply chain for the drugs.

Ali was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Valentina Dobre, of York Road, Birmigham, who was responsible for packaging up the drugs, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and will be sentenced on July 17.

Shakeel Khan, Shamrez Alam and Valentina Dobre were all found guilty. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "These convictions were the result of a lengthy and complex investigation by our County Lines Taskforce, who poured over hours of phone messages to uncover the network of drug dealing.

"Officers uncovered photos of Mohammed Asim posing with thousands of pounds of cash in a car.

"Warrants carried out at the defendants' addresses found more than £200,000 and details of nearly 400 customers across the Midlands.

A number of weapons were uncovered during searches by officers. Photo: West Midlands Police

"Investigations like this form part of Operation Target - our ongoing commitment to tackle serious and organised crime in the West Midlands.

"With partners around the Midlands region, we’re keeping up the pressure on those who harm communities through guns, drugs, child exploitation and modern slavery."