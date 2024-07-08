Appeal for help to find girl, 14, reported missing from home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are appealing to find Josephine, aged 14, from Birmingham.

The missing girl is described as being 5ft 3in and is likely to be wearing a black niqab.

Have you seen Josephine?

West Midlands Police officers say she may also be wearing black gloves with a white Nike emblem.

The force has issued a picture of Josephine in a bid to track her down.

Anyone who thinks they can help should call 999, quoting PID 447141.