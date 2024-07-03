Fire crews tackle fire at scrapyard which started in early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have said that they that four appliances in attendance to a fire at a scrap yard on Aston Church Road, Nechells, in Birmingham.

The fire service was called out shortly before 5am on Tuesday night, to a fire involving 150 tons of scrap waste metal.

Commuters have been warned to avoid the area while they work to douse the blaze, saying that they working hard with onsite staff.

West Midlands Fire Service said: "We have four appliances tackling a fire at a scrap metal yard on Aston Church Road, Nechells. We are working hard with onsite staff, using heavy plant, to extinguish 150 tonnes of waste material.

"WMFSErdington, WMFSWardEnd, WMFSAston, WMFSHighgate. Please avoid the area."