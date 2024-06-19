'Save wildlife animals by packing away football nets' – RSPCA

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The reminder to put away back garden football news comes after the charity found a sharp rise in the number of animals becoming trapped in goal post netting.

The figures found that in just the year 2023, 1,644 animals had been reported as becoming trapped in netting, with almost half of those reports being logged in the years of May June and July.

Now, RSPCA heads have asked for residents to be mindful of the potential damage to wildlife that football nets can cause.

One incident saw a fox cub trapped in the netting

RSPCA scientific officer, Rebecca Machin, said: "We know so many people will be getting excited about the start of Euro 2024 – and think it's great that many will be inspired by action, and want to get outside and have a kick around.

"But unattended football and other netting can trap, injure and even kill wildlife and pets, so it's really important to put nets safely away when they're not being used after the game is done."

The RSPCA said that household pets can also become trapped in the netting, causing serious harm

The report found that in the West Midlands, 49 reports had been logged of animals becoming trapped in goalpost netting in 2023.

Ms Machin said: "The problem is so serious that during this May, we dealt with 53 incidents of netting-entangled foxes - mostly cubs - and that sadly included at least one fox death.

Football nets can cause serious harm or even death to wildlife

"Getting caught up in netting is very stressful for an animal, particularly one that's wild. And if the animal gets seriously entangled, netting can cause serious injuries or even death."