Cyclist dies in night-time collision with car at junction

Emergency services were called to the roundabout at the junction of Stoney Lane and Church Road in Yardley at 9.44pm and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor, with a Critical Care Paramedic, to the scene, but despite their best efforts, the 48-year-old was unable to be saved.

The 68-year-old man, who was driving a black Ford Focus, was uninjured in the incident and remained at the scene to help officers with their investigation.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the cyclist.

"The man had suffered serious injuries in the incident and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "We’re appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam or other footage, to do the right thing and get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or contact the police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 4945 of June 18.