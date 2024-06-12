Motorists heading to Birmingham Airport and NEC today warned of planned road closure on M42
Motorists heading to Birmingham Airport or the NEC today have been warned of a planned road closure.
West Midlands Roads announced that the M42 southbound at J6 NEC will be closed from noon today for around one hour to allow for emergency repairs to be carried out.
Drivers are advised to divert via J5 and turn around.