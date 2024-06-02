Appeal for help to find missing boy, 14, who 'frequently travels to West Midlands'

Emanuiel Tanasache was last seen at an address in the Jarrom Street area of Leicester at around 8am on Monday, May 27.

Police say a number of enquiries have been undertaken to find him but it is believed he may have left Leicestershire and travelled elsewhere in the country.

The 14-year-old has links to the Nottingham area and is known to travel frequently by train visiting the West Midlands and Surrey as well as London and Brighton.

The teenager is described as being of Romani Gypsy decent, 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded top, black joggers and black Nike trainers. He was also carrying a black cross the body bag.

Anyone who may have seen Emaniuel or knows where he may be is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 123 of May 27.