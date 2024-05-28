Woman's body found at scene of house fire in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighters made the discovery on the ground floor of a two-storey end-terraced home on Cotterills Lane in Alum Rock, Birmingham, at about 1.55am on Monday.

They were called to a blaze at the property but found it had already been extinguished upon arrival.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service added: "The smoke-logged building was ventilated and crews checked the adjoining property for further smoke and fire spread, which was confirmed clear.

"The scene was handed over to the police, and crews left the scene at 4.47am."

West Midlands Police said it is not currently treating the death as suspicious.