Family given holiday surprise as they become landmark customers at Birmingham Airport

Kalsey Jenkins, from Bargoed in South Wales, was travelling with her partner and two children for a holiday to Larnaca when she was surprised at check-in by Jet2.com’s award-winning team and named as the milestone customer.

Kalsey was gifted a free Jet2holiday for two adults and two children to the THB Tropical Island in Lanzarote. With the family travelling to Cyprus to celebrate Kalsey’s sister’s wedding, this made the trip even more special.

Other customers travelling from Birmingham Airport on Wednesday were also given a VIP customer experience including a red-carpet welcome and greeting, as well as celebrations to help get them into the holiday spirit.

Since the inaugural flight from Birmingham Airport to Malaga in March 2017, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have experienced substantial growth and success. The companies now operate to a total of 65 sun, city and ski destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands from Birmingham Airport, and this summer represents their biggest ever programme to operate from the base.

Kalsey said: “I am over the moon to be the 10 millionth customer to travel with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays from Birmingham Airport. It was a fantastic surprise when I checked-in at the airport this morning and was given a free family holiday. It really is unbelievable, and it has got my holiday off to a brilliant start. I cannot wait to travel again with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays on my free trip to Lanzarote.”

Steve Heapy chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, added: “We are delighted to have flown so many happy customers on our award-winning flights and holidays from Birmingham Airport and for our 10 millionth customer to be travelling with us today. It is fantastic to have reached this important milestone and to be celebrating this with a special customer experience at check-in.

“Since we first launched, we have experienced substantial growth and this is all down to the support and loyalty of our customers, as well as our fantastic colleagues. We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has contributed to our success over the years. As well as marking this milestone today, we are very much looking towards the future, and flying our valued customers on their well-deserved holidays. We look forward to taking many more millions of holidaymakers on our award-winning flights and, of course, welcoming Kalsey and her family onboard again in the very near future.”

Tom Screen, aviation director of Birmingham Airport said: “It was a great to see and share in Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ 10 millionth customer travelling through Birmingham Airport today, what a fabulous milestone.

“This incredible figure is testament to the customer service, choice and price that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, offers its customers, often resulting in repeat travelling customers. With a choice of 52 routes direct from Birmingham Airport, across 15 countries, with flight only or ATOL protected package holidays customers really can find their holiday of choice.

“We again congratulate Jet2.com and Jet2holidays on this milestone and look forward to many more years of partnership.”