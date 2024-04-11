Appeal for help finding people involved in car chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal after the chase in Hodge Hill in Birmingham, which the force said happened around 12.35am and involved a white car chasing a black Seat Leon until it crashed on Ward End Hall Grove.

The force said it also believed that one of two men in the Leon was assaulted after the crash, but has been unable to locate him, while the car was recovered for forensic examination.

An appeal has now been launched to ask for anyone with any information about the incident or the whereabouts of the people involved to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re appealing for information after a disorder following a chase involving two cars in Birmingham yesterday.

"Enquiries to trace everybody involved are continuing, and we’re appealing with anyone with information to get in touch, quoting log 82 of 10 April.

"Get in touch via 101, or via Live Chat on our website. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."