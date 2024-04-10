Renewed appeal for witnesses after two teenagers stabbed in disorder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The two teenagers, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were taken to hospital following disorder on Ladypool Road in Moseley on Sunday evening at around midnight.

The force said the 17-year-old remains in hospital with serious chest injuries, but in a stable condition, while the 18-year-old received neck and hand injuries, but which are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

It also said that officers were examining CCTV in the area and officers were working to offer assurance to residents and asked that if anyone had any information, they could get in contact via a public portal which had been set up.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re continuing to appeal for information after two teenagers were stabbed in disorder in Moseley on Sunday evening.

"We were called to Church Road shortly before midnight after the disorder broke out on nearby Ladypool Road.

"A 17-year-old boy remains in hospital with serious chest injuries where his condition is now described as stable. Another 18-year-old received neck and hand injuries which are described as not life threatening or life changing.

"Our investigation is progressing as we explore CCTV in the area and our officers are keeping a visible presence to offer reassurance to residents.

"We have set up a dedicated portal for anyone with information or dash cam footage to submit it to us.

"Please find the link here: Public Portal: mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23M04-PO1

"Alternatively you can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/386594/24.

"Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111."