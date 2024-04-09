"I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with him' – Court told of final time Cody Fisher's girlfriend saw him alive

It was moments before the former Stourbridge player was fatally stabbed to death on the dance floor of the Crane Nightclub on Boxing Day in December 2022, the court was told.

Remy Gordon and Kamy Carpenter were given life sentences at Birmingham Crown Court for his murder with minimum terms of 26 years and 25 years respectively.

Cody was attacked by a masked gang in an 'attack of retribution' after he had simply brushed past Gordon two days before at a busy bar and was said to have 'disrespected' him. The trial at Birmingham Crown Court lasted ten weeks.