Appeal launched to ask for help finding wanted man

West Midlands Police have issued the appeal for help with finding Luke Jack, with the force saying it wants to speak to the 24-year-old from Sparkhill in Birmingham on suspicion of breaching a community order.

Jack is also wanted for failing to appear at court and West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

"You can contact us via Live Chat, or by calling 101, and quote 20/217400/24."