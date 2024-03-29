Man pleads guilty to breaking into city church and taking 'historical' items

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Craig Tombs broke into St Nicholas’ Church in Kings Norton, Birmingham, and took the goods on March 19.

The 41-year-old was identified after police trawled through CCTV footage.

On March 23, officers stopped a BMW in Clover Road, in the Weoley Castle area of Birmingham, and Tombs was arrested.

Craig Tombs has pleaded guilty to burglary

He was charged and appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to burglary and was remanded into custody for sentencing next month.

West Midlands Police has issued pictures of the items stolen from the church which it says are still missing.

The historical items stolen from the church are still missing

The force is continuing to appeal to anyone who have information on where the goods might be to come forward.

These historical items stolen from the church are still missing

Sgt Neil Ogden from Northfield constituency, said: “Some great work has gone into arresting Tombs.

“We hope this update offers reassurance to the church, worshippers and the local community.

“We’re still appealing to anyone who might have seen these items, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police, quoting crime reference number 20/331742/24.