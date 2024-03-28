Hospice which cares for children in the Black Country opens its biggest-ever charity shop

Acorns Children’s Hospice, which has a base in Walsall, opened its new superstore in Erdington today in the former Boots retail unit on High Street.

The shop boasts top-quality pre-loved items for all the family at bargain prices.

Gary Pettit, director of retail at Acorns, said: “This is a big moment for Acorns - we’re thrilled to open not just our biggest ever superstore but our first shop in the Erdington community. Shoppers will find our complete range of pre-loved items, plus more bargains than before all under one roof.

“Come and take a look at what Acorns Erdington has to offer and celebrate as we make our Erdington debut.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice has opened its biggest-ever shop in Erdington

Acorns Erdington superstore measures nearly 5,000 square feet and is home to top-quality fashion, shoes, accessories, toys, books, homeware and furniture.

The shop will play an important role in raising vital funds towards the charity’s care for children with life limiting and life threatening conditions and is one of Acorns 45 shops across the West Midlands.

Gary added: “Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, treat your child or renovate a room, our superstores have everything you need! And remember, proceeds from every item sold will help us continue to be there for local children and families.

“Help can’t wait for families who are in urgent need of our lifeline care and support. Thanks to people shopping at Acorns, we can continue to raise the funds we need to ensure no family caring for a life limited or life threatened child ever faces their journey alone. Together, we are stronger.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for babies, children and young people with life limiting and life threatening conditions, and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 750 children across the West Midlands, and supported almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

This care and support is provided from Acorns three hospices, based in Birmingham, Walsall and Worcester, and in the community.

Acorns needs around £30,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with two thirds of that amount coming from generous donations and fundraising by the community.

Find out how you can help Acorns be stronger together for local children and families by visiting acorns.org.uk/strongertogether