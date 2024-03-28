Birmingham Airport is UK's fourth most expensive for a week's parking - study

Cinch found that London City Airport was most expensive at £164.34 followed by Heathrow, £123.40 and Gatwick, £106.00.

Birmingham at £99.99 was just ahead of Bristol at £99.

Cheapest was Edinburgh at £39.99 with Cardiff next best at £50.99.

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at Cinch, said: "To find the cheapest place for you to park, we looked at the charges for a seven-day parking stay across the 20 largest airports in the UK."

He added: “You’ve got everything sorted, but figuring out where to park your used BMW may be causing you some concern. You don’t want to come back from holiday with a large parking ticket, so knowing how much you’ll pay is important to minimise post-holiday blues on your return.”