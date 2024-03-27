Brave rescue dog helps another to fight on with blood transfusion

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mastiff-cross Taurus was rescued by the RSPCA with a large number of dogs in November 2022 and spent some time in police kennels before being transferred to Birmingham Animal Centre, at Newbrook Farm, in September 2023.

The team at Newbrook Farm said the five-year-old had shown his loving, gentle and affectionate side since being with the team at Newbrook Farm, so when a tiny 16-week-old puppy was rushed into Birmingham Animal Hospital on Sunday needing a blood transfusion, his carers knew he’d be comfortable helping.

Vet Jo said: “Poor Percy was incredibly poorly and desperately needed a blood transfusion to help build his strength and the kennels team suggested lovely Taurus would be happy to help.

“When we’re choosing a dog to donate blood we have to ensure they are vaccinated, fit and healthy, weigh more than 25kg (55lb) and are aged between one and eight-years-old, and have a good temperament so they don’t find the experience stressful.

“Taurus was an absolute hero and, while it’s still touch and go for Percy, he did his part to help our hospital team give him the best chance possible.”

Taurus donated 175mls of blood to Percy, who is still being treated at the hospital.

Kelly Legg, kennel supervisor at RSPCA Birmingham, said: “We’re all so incredibly proud of Taurus for helping Percy.

"This shows how two rescue souls, one small and in danger, and one big hero who ran to help a stranger, came together, thanks to the RSPCA.

“Taurus is such a loving and sweet boy and he’s very relaxed in the hospital environment so we knew he’d be comfortable giving blood.

“This soft side of Taurus is why all of us have fallen in love with him, but, sadly, we believe many people aren’t seeing this side of him and are being put off due to his intimidating appearance caused by his cropped ears.”

Taurus arrived into RSPCA care with cropped ears, which is an illegal practice in which part or all of the ear is removed for cosmetic reasons; but can cause lifelong health, welfare and behavioural difficulties for dogs.

Kelly Legg said: “Now we’re appealing to the public to consider offering Taurus his forever home.

Taurus has been praised by staff at RSPCA Birmingham for his soft and loving side

“Even heroes need rescuing sometimes, and this hero is still waiting for his happy ever after.

“Taurus is our resident clown and has such a lust for life; he’s at his happiest when he’s charging around our paddock, playing with his toys.

“Once he’s been introduced to someone new he’s very sociable and really enjoys spending time with the people he knows so he struggles being left home alone for long periods of time and would benefit from training to help him learn how to be comfortable on his own.

“He’s been waiting so long to find a new home and we hope that one day soon someone will see the light that shines so brightly in his heart and become his new family.”

To find out more about Taurus from his online profile or contact the team at Birmingham Animal Centre by emailing birmac@rspca.org.uk or calling 0300 123 8585.