Metro passengers set for delays as bridge work continues

West Midlands Metro have confirmed that no trams will run between Wednesbury Great Western Street and Edgbaston Village until after Tuesday, April 9, except for one day, due to essential works to reconstruct Dudley Street bridge.

The work on the bridge, which is near Dudley Guns Village, by Sandwell Council started on Tuesday, March 26 and will effectively cut the line between Wolverhampton and Birmingham in half as services will only operate between Wolverhampton Station and Wednesbury Great Western Street, with no services running from Wednesbury to Edgbaston Village.

Trams will run every 10 minutes between Wolverhampton Station and Wednesbury Great Western Street, except for Tuesday, April 2, when services will terminate at Wednesbury Parkway instead.

West Midlands Metro have confirmed that Metro tickets and passes will be valid on alternative transport options.

This includes bus services on National Express buses such as the 47 and 79 between Wednesbury bus station and West Bromwich, the 74 between West Bromwich and Birmingham City Centre, the 101 between Handsworth and Colmore Row and the 80 between West Bromwich and Five Ways.

West Midlands Railway train services for season ticket holders only will be available between Wolverhampton and Birmingham, serving The Hawthorns, Jewellery Quarter, Snow Hill and Five Ways, although rail strikes will be taking place between April 4 and 9.

After this work is complete, it has been confirmed by West Midlands Metro that there will be further closures after 8pm between Black Lake and Edgbaston Village over certain periods to allow for completion of the work.

These closures will take place on Thursday, April 11, then between Sunday, April 14 and Thursday, April 18, between Sunday, April 21 and Thursday, April 25, between Sunday, April 28 and Thursday, May 2, between Monday, May 6 and Thursday, May 9 and between Sunday, May 12 and Thursday, May 16.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Work is currently underway to connect the existing line with the new extension to Dudley.

"Sandwell Council are also carrying out essential work to reconstruct Dudley Street bridge which spans our network near to the Dudley Guns Village stop.

"In addition, from the start of service on Saturday 4 until the end of service on Sunday 5 May, there will be no services between Black Lake and Edgbaston Village while safety critical elements of the work are completed, this includes the positioning of the new parapets.

"We appreciate your understanding while these essential works are taking place, which will enable us to connect more communities across the region in the future."

To find out more, go to westmidlandsmetro.com/disruptions/changes-to-service-from-saturday-23-march-2024/