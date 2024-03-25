London Indian street food restaurant opens new base in Birmingham

Jugad, who have seven sites across London, including a flag ship Grab and Go site on Liverpool St, will start serving their menu, which includes dishes such as Chicken Chettinad and Veggie Manchurian, started serving from their Griller Kitchen in New John Street, Aston, last week.

To make sure the taste of India is to Brummie’s palates, they have appointed a Birmingham chef to oversee the kitchen operations with Gok Humagai, formerly of the Zindiya, leading the team. The kitchen will be open six days a week and has already created several jobs.

Marco Scolaro, Operations Chief of Jugad Indian Streetfood, said: "Our move to a dark kitchen represents the first step in our journey to establish a permanent presence in Birmingham and the surrounding areas, and we are excited to introduce our unique culinary offerings to the local community."

“Birmingham and the Black Country loves Indian food and we are confident that we can bring something a little different to the market, firstly via home delivery and then by finding our own home, as soon as we find the best place for us! Our plan is to become part of the region’s food scene so it might be one site, maybe two, we are confident that the city will take to us and our food and ethos.

"Despite the temporary nature of the dark kitchen, Jugad Indian Streetfood remains committed to delivering the same high-quality dining experience that has made it a staple establishment in London. From traditional street food classics to modern interpretations of Indian cuisine, customers can expect a mouthwatering adventure with every bite."

For more information and updates, visit Jugad Indian Streetfood's website or follow them on social media @JugadStreetfood.