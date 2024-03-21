Five arrested after police find suspected class A drugs and stolen goods in dawn raids

It was part of West Midlands Police's continued work under Operation Elevate and an investigation into a suspected drug line operating in the Washwood Heath and surrounding areas of Birmingham.

Operation Elevate is a partnership approach that targets organised crime gangs (OCGs), their networks and business interests, criminality and their spheres of influence.

Officers executed warrants at addresses in Sandhurst Avenue, Aubrey Road and Wagon Lane in Birmingham and houses on Wharf Lane and Windsor Drive in Solihull were also searched.

Police recovered suspected class A drugs and suspected stolen Range Rover parts.

They also recovered suspected stolen goods and are appealing to anyone who recognises the golf bag and clubs pictured below to get in touch.

Do you recognise this golf bag and clubs?

Two men aged 25, two men aged 31 and a 32-year-old are currently in custody on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

Chief Superintendent Ian Green said: “Today’s action is part of an extensive investigation into a suspected drugs line that we believe has been operating in Birmingham.

“Our communities have told us that they want us to tackle this head-on and to help them rid the streets of drugs and gangs that operate in and around their area.

“We will continue to work with our partners and our communities so that together we can make their area a safer place to live, visit and work.”

Anyone who has any information around Thursday's action is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1666.