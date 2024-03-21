Ex-players join family of Dalian Atkinson as bench unveiled and legacy fund launched in his memory

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire-born striker, who grew up in Telford, died in 2016.

On Thursday, on what would have been Mr Atkinson's 58th birthday, a bench was unveiled in his memory by his family and a legacy fund was launched in his honour.

At the unveiling in Trench Pool, Telford, former footballers who played alongside Dalian including Tony Daley, Shaun Teale, Simon Milton, Franz Carr and Jason Dozzell were joined by members of the Atkinson family, Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Community Foundation to unveil the bench and announce a new £1 million fund to support local young people aged five to 25 to further their sporting talents.

Dalian Atkinson with the Coca Cola Cup in 1994

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said: “Dalian Atkinson was a true Telford talent and inspiration to boys and girls in our borough.

“Today, on what would have been Dalian's 58th birthday, we celebrate his life and achievements in a really meaningful way."

He added that Telford & Wrekin Council has donated £10,000 to kick-start the legacy fund.

The unveiling of the bench

He said: “I hope it serves as a reminder to any young person in Telford and Wrekin that if you’re good at something, you should embrace it and see just what you can achieve.

“Dalian’s legacy fund will unlock the sporting potential of young people across the borough and beyond.”

The Dalian Atkinson Legacy Fund, which is being managed by Shropshire Community Foundation, aims to raise £1 million for young people, said Sonia Roberts, trustee of the foundation.

Following the unveiling of the bench, Dalian's family spoke of their “pride” in remembering him.

Paul Atkinson and the bench

Dalian's brother Paul Atkinson said: “Thank you all for coming to remember Dalian with us. Today would have been his birthday, and unfortunately it is another day when he is not here. But he will live forever in all our lives.”

Paul and Kenroy Atkinson

Elaine Atkinson, Dalian’s sister, added: “We are pleased to see this bench installed in memory of and in recognition of Dalian’s prestigious football career.

“He entertained the fans with his charismatic, cheeky personality. We are very proud of him and this is a fitting tribute to his memory.”

Former Aston Villa winger, Tony Daley, who played both alongside and against Dalian, described the unveiling of the bench as a “beautiful tribute” to his former footballing colleague.

He added: “Dalian was a cheeky chappie off the field, and on the field he was almost unplayable because he was so fast. But he was a great guy.”

Shaun Teale, who played with Dalian at Ipswich Town, said: “He was powerfully quick and difficult to get hold of but off the pitch he was always creating trouble in the changing room.

“He really should have played for England - but that is another story.”

The memorial bench is situated alongside Trench Pool in Telford, where Dalian spent his formative years honing his football skills.

Born in Shrewsbury and growing up in Telford, Dalian began his career with Ipswich Town in 1985. He subsequently showcased his talent at Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa, where he became a beloved figure among supporters.

His iconic solo goal against Wimbledon in 1992 remains etched in football history, earning him recognition as one of the Premier League's most electrifying strikers.

He died aged 48 on August 15, 2016, following a confrontation with police officers outside his father's home in Trench.

In June 2021, Pc Benjamin Monk was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Atkinson and sentenced to eight years in prison.

His partner during the incident, Pc Mary Bettley-Smith, was sent before a disciplinary panel by West Mercia Police that decided she used excessive force but ruled she could keep her job.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Dalian Atkinson Legacy Fund can find out more at: shropshirecommunityfoundation.org.uk/give/dalian-atkinson-legacy-fund.