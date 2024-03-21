The Conservative candidate for the West Midlands Mayoralty announced his first major policy on the first day of official campaigning and promised it had been fully costed at £2.4 million.

Mr Street pledged to put children and young people at the centre of his campaign and believes improving their chances of succeeding in the workplace is the best way to help them.

He told the Express & Star: "Careers advice is patchy across the region and as so often it is in the most challenged schools and poorest areas where the need is greatest.

"That is why I will fund 40 dedicated careers advisors in the region’s most challenged schools. And there will be schools in the Black Country which these new fully funded careers advisors will make a real difference. "

He added: "I have spoken to young people today who have a spark, aspirations, and dreams of what they want to do, and to achieve that they need careers advisors to help them understand what needs to be done and point them in the right direction when it comes to training et cetera."