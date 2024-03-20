A night to celebrate the Midlands as cast and fans enjoy Steven Knight's This Town premiere

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The stars of the new BBC drama This Town joined hundreds of fans and celebrity guests, such as UB40, for a red-carpet premiere at the Birmingham Town Hall on Tuesday night.

More than 400 members of the public were randomly selected from more than 5,000 applications for the free tickets.

They got the chance to mingle with the stars and show creator, Steven Knight to catch an exclusive preview of the first episode on his home soil ahead of the show hitting the nation's screens on BBC One from Sunday, March 31.

The cast and crew get ready for the premiere of the show. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

The screening was followed by a panel discussion with Steven Knight, series director Paul Whittington, and cast members Levi Brown, Eve Austin, Jordan Bolger, Ben Rose and Karen Wilson, with the evening also featuring a musical performance from Ray Laurel.

Speaking on the red carpet outside Birmingham Town Hall, Steven Knight said the series was about the Midlands, the music and telling a story using both.

Walsall-born Steven Knight said the show was a love letter to the region. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

He said: "It's a rocking romance where a lot goes wrong and a lot goes right and it's about four people who are in difficult situations and there is romance between them, but the subject to it and the lifeboat is the music.

"We wanted to shoot in the Midlands as, for me, why not? This region has got so many different types of locations and it's just a big playground."

Steven Knight took time to meet fans and sign autographs. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

The series was filmed on location in the Birmingham area, and at Steven Knight’s new Digbeth Loc. Film and TV Studios, as well as on location in Wolverhampton city centre, and carries a soundtrack from across all areas of music from the period of the series.

This Town opens in 1981 at a moment of huge social tension and unrest in the Midlands and across the country.

Against this backdrop, the compelling drama tells the story of a group of young people fighting to choose their own path in life and chasing a second chance that music offers.

The red carpet was a busy place, with the stars of the show talking about their experiences on it. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

It was produced by Kudos (a Banijay UK company) and Nebulastar for the BBC, co-produced with Mercury Studios, in association with Kudos North and Stigma Films.

Dudley-born Levi Brown plays one of the main characters Dante Williams and he said that he was thrilled to be working with Steven Knight, but was also aware of his responsibility as a local lad.

He said: "Representing the region as a Dudley lad wasn't something I took on when I started the job, but I suppose during this time, it sort of became a bit more prevalent.

Eve Austin and Levi Brown strike a pose on the red carpet. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

"I think the whole of the region and Midlands stories are a little bit put to the side, but we've got Peaky [Blinders] and pioneers like Steven, so I hope this helps create more stories."

The cast features a wide range of young and talented actors who have appeared in series such as the Mandalorian, Here We Go and The Innocents.

Freya Parks, who plays Fiona in the series, said she had really enjoyed being in the region filming and spoke about the social aspects of the series.

Freya Parks said she loved the music from the show, having grown up with it. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

She said: "We spent six months up here filming, so I really got immersed in it all - and I really love ska and two-tone as I grew up with it through my parents.

"It was such an interesting time in Birmingham politically and socially and the music in the show is incredible and the fashion, the riots and the story of young people is so uplifting as it shows how music can change the world."

Ben Rose, who plays Bardon Quinn, said he was a huge fan of Steven Knight and said the series could really help bring more eyes to the West Midlands.

Ben Rose said he was thrilled to be working with Steven Knight. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

He said: "Steven is a legend and his writing is incredible as he is someone who is able to capture a poetic voice for all his characters, while also grounded in realism and naturalism, which is a really special talent.

"I think this area is amazing, but is not on the map globally and should be as Birmingham is the second biggest city in the country, but isn't talked about in the same way as Liverpool or Manchester, so having this show, which showcases real people and real issues from the West Midlands which are still relevant today, is really good."

This Town begins on BBC One on March 31 at 9pm.