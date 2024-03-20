‘Disruption’ concerns over huge Sprint bus scheme linking Walsall, Birmingham and Solihull

The Sprint scheme involves a ‘bus priority corridor’ running down a continuous route through several areas along the A34 and A45.

According to Transport for West Midlands, all services using the Sprint corridor already benefit from enhanced bus priority measures and an improved passenger experience, including more reliable and regular journey times.

Phase one of the project included extending bus lanes and priority signalling along the A34 and A45, it adds.

Reports on phase two, which will complete the Sprint corridor in Walsall, Birmingham city centre and Solihull, were discussed by Birmingham City Council’s cabinet on Tuesday, March 19.

Liberal Democrat councillor Morriam Jan warned of the possibility of “more disruption for the long-suffering residents who live by the side of the A45.”